Westport Radio Shack Employee Charged With Stealing 10 iPhones
A Bridgeport woman was charged with stealing nearly $6,000 from the Radio Shack in Westport where she worked, according to police. Police were dispatched to the Radio Shack on Post Road East in January on a complaint of an employee theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|1 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Fri
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC