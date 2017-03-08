Westport Radio Shack Employee Charged...

Westport Radio Shack Employee Charged With Stealing 10 iPhones

A Bridgeport woman was charged with stealing nearly $6,000 from the Radio Shack in Westport where she worked, according to police. Police were dispatched to the Radio Shack on Post Road East in January on a complaint of an employee theft.

