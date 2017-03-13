Westport police arrest man with taser at train station
A Bridgeport man was arrested Friday at the Saugatuck train station after he was found to be carrying a taser, police said. Shawn Frazier , 53, 2898 Hanover Street, was approached at about 4 p.m. after an officer spotted him pan handling money from commuters at the 1 Railroad Place station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim takes - wait and see" tack on Bridgeport ...
|1 hr
|BPT
|2
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|12 hr
|Sandra
|2,654
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC