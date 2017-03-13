Were you SEEN at the Bridgeport St. P...

Were you SEEN at the Bridgeport St. Patrick's Day parade?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick's Day Celebration hosted its 35th annual parade on March 17, 2017. Marchers traveled through downtown Bridgeport, beginning at Harbor Yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Fri Lottery Traitors 2,652
News Blizzards in the time of Trump Fri Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency Fri Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c... Thu okimar 2
News Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes Thu America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC