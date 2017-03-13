Were you SEEN at the Bridgeport St. Patrick's Day parade?
The Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick's Day Celebration hosted its 35th annual parade on March 17, 2017. Marchers traveled through downtown Bridgeport, beginning at Harbor Yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c...
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC