Warren Maxwell to head U.S. Probation Department

A career probation officer who began working in Bridgeport will be the new chief of the federal probation office in Connecticut. Chief U.S. District Judge Janet Hall announced Friday that C. Warren Maxwell will be sworn into the position on July 1, 2017 when E. Scott , Chinn, the current chief retires.

