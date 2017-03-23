Vying for a tough job in Bridgeport

Two candidates vying for one of the toughest jobs in the state put their Southern charm on display Thursday, telling a packed audience they would do their best for some 21,199 city school children as the district's next schools superintendent. Aresta Johnson, who has held the job for the past three months in an interim capacity, said in some respects she feels she has already won.

