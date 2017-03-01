Victim's relative arrested; linked to Shelton OD death
Justin Kevalis, 33, of Ansonia, was arrested on Thursday, March 2, 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal sale of narcotics and interfering with an officer in connection with the overdose death of a Shelton man. Shelton police say Kevalis purchased the heroin with the victim that day and attempted to cover up the sale during the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|2 hr
|Lynessa
|8
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Thu
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC