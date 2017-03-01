Victim's relative arrested; linked to...

Victim's relative arrested; linked to Shelton OD death

Justin Kevalis, 33, of Ansonia, was arrested on Thursday, March 2, 2017 and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal sale of narcotics and interfering with an officer in connection with the overdose death of a Shelton man. Shelton police say Kevalis purchased the heroin with the victim that day and attempted to cover up the sale during the investigation.

