University of Bridgeport: Person hosp...

University of Bridgeport: Person hospitalized for suspected TB

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: News12.com

The University of Bridgeport says it is working with local and state health officials after someone at the school was hospitalized for suspected tuberculosis. The university sent out an email notifying students and faculty about the issue, saying it is working with the local Health Department to offer testing to those who may have been at the highest risk for exposure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 9 hr Samuels Furnace Man 7
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... Mar 4 Radio Flyer 3016 9
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Mar 3 BPT 1
News Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st... Mar 3 BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC