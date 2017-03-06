University of Bridgeport: Person hospitalized for suspected TB
The University of Bridgeport says it is working with local and state health officials after someone at the school was hospitalized for suspected tuberculosis. The university sent out an email notifying students and faculty about the issue, saying it is working with the local Health Department to offer testing to those who may have been at the highest risk for exposure.
