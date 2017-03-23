UConn arrives in Bridgeport
Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma, Head Coach of the Uconn Huskies, addresses the media during a press conference at Webster Bank Arena on March 24, 2017 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
