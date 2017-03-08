Two Escape Harm In House Fire On Carver Street In Bridgeport
The home on Carver Street caught fire at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, with firefighters arriving to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor, NBC Connecticut reported. Two people were at home but managed to get out, according to NBC Connecticut.
