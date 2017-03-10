Two charged in investment fraud scheme of over $2 million
A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, formally charging a Stamford man and woman for their alleged involvement in an investment scheme that defrauded individuals of more than $2 million. Officials say 64-year-old Thomas Connerton and 62-year-old Jean Erickson were arrested Thursday following a 39-count indictment as they appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel in Bridgeport.
