Two Bridgeport Men Facing Charges In Burglaries At Two Westport Delis
Two Bridgeport men who were already facing an astonishing number of burglary and theft charges in various towns have been slapped with more charges in two deli break-ins in Westport, police said. Nieves, 37, of 181 Sherwood Ave., Bridgeport, has 15 other court files that are currently active in courts in Derby, Milford, Bridgeport and Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|2 hr
|Impeach Trump and...
|1
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|289
|Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr...
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|news blackout (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Markis Campbell
|13
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC