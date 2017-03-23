Two Bridgeport Men Facing Charges In ...

Two Bridgeport Men Facing Charges In Burglaries At Two Westport Delis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Two Bridgeport men who were already facing an astonishing number of burglary and theft charges in various towns have been slapped with more charges in two deli break-ins in Westport, police said. Nieves, 37, of 181 Sherwood Ave., Bridgeport, has 15 other court files that are currently active in courts in Derby, Milford, Bridgeport and Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 2 hr Impeach Trump and... 1
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport 4 hr BPT 1
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 17 hr Jimmy the Greek 289
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... 23 hr America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) 23 hr Markis Campbell 13
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 23 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... 23 hr America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC