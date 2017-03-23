Two Bridgeport Men Facing Charges In Burglaries At Two Westport Delis

Two Bridgeport men who were already facing an astonishing number of burglary and theft charges in various towns have been slapped with more charges in two deli break-ins in Westport, police said. Nieves, 37, of 181 Sherwood Ave., Bridgeport, has 15 other court files that are currently active in courts in Derby, Milford, Bridgeport and Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.