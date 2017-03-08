Trooper Picking Up Dinner Saves Resta...

Trooper Picking Up Dinner Saves Restaurant Patron's Life In Bridgeport

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

A Connecticut State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time Thursday night when he saved an elderly man from choking at a restaurant in Bridgeport. Trooper List from Troop G in Bridgeport was picking up his dinner from Vazzy's Restaurant in Bridgeport at around 7 p.m. when an elderly man approached him signaling that he was choking and could not breathe, state police said.

