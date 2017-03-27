Trending: Should you install solar panels on your roof?
Homeowners who have toyed with the idea of installing solar panels on their roof now have a new tool to help them make up their mind. Google's Project Sunroof can tell residents of all 50 states if their rooftop gets enough sun for solar panels, the company announced earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|20 hr
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|23 hr
|BPT
|6
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|Mon
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC