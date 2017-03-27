Trending: Should you install solar pa...

Trending: Should you install solar panels on your roof?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Homeowners who have toyed with the idea of installing solar panels on their roof now have a new tool to help them make up their mind. Google's Project Sunroof can tell residents of all 50 states if their rooftop gets enough sun for solar panels, the company announced earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... 8 hr BPT 1
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... 20 hr jeffery 3
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 20 hr jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... 23 hr BPT 6
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D... Mon BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC