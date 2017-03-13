Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug charges
Jose Diaz , 29, of East Main Street, was charged with driving under the influence, weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a gun without a permit, carrying a firearm while under the influence and possession of narcotics. A Fairfield patrol officer spotted Diaz around 1:45 a.m. on North Benson Road and said Diaz almost hit another car, swerved over the yellow line and almost hit a tree, and hit the curb.
Off to jail, this drug dealer will go. Shame on him.
Wonder just how legal he was/is.......?
