Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug charges

Jose Diaz , 29, of East Main Street, was charged with driving under the influence, weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a gun without a permit, carrying a firearm while under the influence and possession of narcotics. A Fairfield patrol officer spotted Diaz around 1:45 a.m. on North Benson Road and said Diaz almost hit another car, swerved over the yellow line and almost hit a tree, and hit the curb.

