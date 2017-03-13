Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapo...

Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug charges

There are 2 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug charges. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

Jose Diaz , 29, of East Main Street, was charged with driving under the influence, weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a gun without a permit, carrying a firearm while under the influence and possession of narcotics. A Fairfield patrol officer spotted Diaz around 1:45 a.m. on North Benson Road and said Diaz almost hit another car, swerved over the yellow line and almost hit a tree, and hit the curb.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

475

Stamford, CT

#1 2 hrs ago
Off to jail, this drug dealer will go. Shame on him.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,932

Dump American Eagle

#2 2 hrs ago
Wonder just how legal he was/is.......?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 57 min Derek 3
News Lawmakers hedge bets, okay two casino schemes 2 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri... 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport declares snow emergency 2 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Blizzards in the time of Trump 2 hr America Gentleman... 4
News How much snow did we get? 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda... 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC