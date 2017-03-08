Three charged in Bridgeport car theft; vehicle linked to homicide
Three people are facing larceny charges after being pulled over in a stolen car that has been linked to a homicide investigation, police said. An officer with the Norwalk Police Department 's Special Services Unit was driving down Connecticut Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday evening when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of three vehicles heading the opposite direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|4 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Fri
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Mar 9
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC