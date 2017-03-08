Three charged in Bridgeport car theft...

Three charged in Bridgeport car theft; vehicle linked to homicide

Three people are facing larceny charges after being pulled over in a stolen car that has been linked to a homicide investigation, police said. An officer with the Norwalk Police Department 's Special Services Unit was driving down Connecticut Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday evening when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of three vehicles heading the opposite direction.

