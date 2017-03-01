Three Arrested After Bridgeport Police Recover Guns, Stolen SUV
Bridgeport police arrested several individuals and seized weapons in a bust that started with an investigation into a stolen sports utility vehicle, according to the Connecticut Post. Two firearms and the SUV were found at Trumbull Gardens Thursday, where three arrests were made, police told the Connecticut Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Roscoe
|4
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|10 hr
|Lynessa
|8
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Thu
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC