The O&G Industries property on Seaview Ave., in Bridgeport, Conn. Aug. 16, 2016.
For roughly 20 years O&G Industries has been operating its concrete-recycling and storage operation on Seaview Avenue illegally, a Superior Court judge has found. The company this week lost its court appeal against city zoning officials over a cease-and-desist issued at its facility on the East End, directly across from the Exit 29 southbound exit and entrance off Interstate 95. The court decision, issued Monday, orders the Torrington-based business to immediately stop operations at the site, which is well-known throughout the region due to the block-long, 20-foot high pile of dirt and construction debris.
