The East Coast Premiere of Stars in Concert Will Play Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre

9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre will host the East coast premiere of Stars in Concert , for three performances beginning Friday, April 7 at 7:30pm plus two additional performances on Saturday, April 8 at 5pm and 8:15pm. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is located at 263 Golden Hill Street in downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut.

