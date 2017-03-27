The Discovery Magnet School at 4510 P...

The Discovery Magnet School at 4510 Park Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, October 20, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The town school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to join the legal battle against a Bridgeport magnet school charge. Board Chairwoman Loretta Chory has already lent her name to the suit which is being led by the Stratford School Board and its chairman, James Feehan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... 12 hr BPT 1
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Tue jeffery 3
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Tue jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Tue BPT 6
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D... Mar 27 BPT 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC