The Creative Juices Are Flowing At Replenish Of Bridgeport
When Chiagoziem Nnodum first started working on his Black Rock juice bar in January 2016, he figured he would be up and running by summer. But the wait has been worth it for Nnodum and his business partner, Fritz Africot, also of Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|8 hr
|And they stink
|6
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|9 hr
|Tashieka
|2
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|14 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Abrina
|20
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC