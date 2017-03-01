The Creative Juices Are Flowing At Re...

The Creative Juices Are Flowing At Replenish Of Bridgeport

When Chiagoziem Nnodum first started working on his Black Rock juice bar in January 2016, he figured he would be up and running by summer. But the wait has been worth it for Nnodum and his business partner, Fritz Africot, also of Bridgeport.

