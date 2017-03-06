Terrapin will perform at Stamford's P...

Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 11.

Terrapin, a Connecticut band that creates a Grateful Dead experience, will play at Stamford's Palace Theatre Saturday, March 11, joined by saxophonist Crispin Cole . The Alpaca Gnomes, a seven-piece rock/folk/jam band from Bridgeport, opens.

