Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 11.
Terrapin, a Connecticut band that creates a Grateful Dead experience, will play at Stamford's Palace Theatre Saturday, March 11, joined by saxophonist Crispin Cole . The Alpaca Gnomes, a seven-piece rock/folk/jam band from Bridgeport, opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|14 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|14 hr
|Inspector Henderson
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|Tue
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Tue
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|Tue
|Steff
|10
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC