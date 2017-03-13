Teen killed, second victim wounded in...

Teen killed, second victim wounded in Connecticut shooting

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say an 18-year-old man who was shot in the head has died, while another victim who was shot multiple times is expected to survive. Authorities say Gregory Francilme died after being shot outside an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) 2 hr Cake203 35
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 8 hr Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 8 hr Monica 2,655
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC