Teen killed, second victim wounded in Connecticut shooting
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say an 18-year-old man who was shot in the head has died, while another victim who was shot multiple times is expected to survive. Authorities say Gregory Francilme died after being shot outside an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.
