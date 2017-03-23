Tax Loophole Protesters To Rally At Greenwich HQ Of AQR Hedge Fund
Protesters will take a bus tour of Greenwich and deliver invoices to the estates of hedge fund managers and private equity managers Saturday in a call for lawmakers to end tax loopholes for the wealthy. The Lifestyles of the Rich and the Shameless Bus Tour Protest is organized by the Working Families Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|291
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|21 hr
|Vinny
|3
|Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Brid...
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|news blackout (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Markis Campbell
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC