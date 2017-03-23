Tax Loophole Protesters To Rally At G...

Tax Loophole Protesters To Rally At Greenwich HQ Of AQR Hedge Fund

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Protesters will take a bus tour of Greenwich and deliver invoices to the estates of hedge fund managers and private equity managers Saturday in a call for lawmakers to end tax loopholes for the wealthy. The Lifestyles of the Rich and the Shameless Bus Tour Protest is organized by the Working Families Organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 20 hr America Gentleman... 2
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport 21 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 21 hr America Gentleman... 291
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 21 hr Vinny 3
News Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Brid... 21 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... Fri America Gentleman... 1
news blackout (Jun '09) Fri Markis Campbell 13
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC