Task force probe yields drug, weapons...

Task force probe yields drug, weapons arrests in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Connecticut State Police display guns and weapons they say were confiscated in an investigation of two Bridgeport convenience stores by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force. Connecticut State Police display guns and weapons they say were confiscated in an investigation of two Bridgeport convenience stores by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el... 8 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Fri just me 3
News Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident Fri BPT 1
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... Fri BPT 1
News Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09) Fri Raymond Currytto 25
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Thu BPT 1
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... Mar 9 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Fairfield County was issued at March 11 at 4:38PM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC