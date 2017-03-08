Task force probe yields drug, weapons arrests in Bridgeport
Connecticut State Police display guns and weapons they say were confiscated in an investigation of two Bridgeport convenience stores by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force. Connecticut State Police display guns and weapons they say were confiscated in an investigation of two Bridgeport convenience stores by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|8 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Fri
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Mar 9
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC