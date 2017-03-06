Suspected case of TB investigated at University of Bridgeport
B spokeswoman Leslie Geary confirmed the report but offered few details, saying only that " upon notification, Student Health Services began working with local and state health departments on appropriate protocols. As part of the process, SHS sent notice to campus inviting people to call them or local or state health agencies should anyone have questions or concerns."
