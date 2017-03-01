Suspect In Bridgeport Killing, Child Abduction Faces Judge In Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania judge continued the case Wednesday of Oscar Hernandez , a convicted felon who had been deported from the United States but returned and is suspected in a fatal stabbing and child abduction in Bridgeport last week. Hernandez, 39, was stopped by Pennsylvania state troopers Friday morning, hours and hundreds of miles from where he was suspected of stabbing the 26-year-old mother of his child to death and taking their young daughter, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.