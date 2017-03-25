Suburbs challenge magnet school tuition in Bridgeport
A plan by Connecticut's biggest city to charge suburban districts $3,000 for every student attending city magnet schools is facing a challenge in court. Several nearby towns have asked a judge to block Bridgeport 's tuition request, and a hearing is scheduled Monday in Superior Court.
Read more at WTNH.
