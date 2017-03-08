Students enter Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Greenwich High's math achievement gap is the biggest gulf in the district - wider than in any other subject at any other school. Greenwich High's math achievement gap is the biggest gulf in the district - wider than in any other subject at any other school.
