Stratford Woman Stands Tall By Growin...

Stratford Woman Stands Tall By Growing Her Own Tree-Care Firm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Northeast Horticultural in Stratford founder Stacey Marcell works in a predominantly male-dominated field and industry. The pink wood chipper is a hallmark of the organic plant and tree care business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Wed BPT 8
News Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect Wed BPT 1
News Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d... Wed BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Tue Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Tue Steff 8
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC