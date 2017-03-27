State Police: Bridgeport Officer Shot Teenage Suspect In Robbery
State Police have been called in to investigate the non-fatal shooting of a teenage robbery suspect Wednesday night by a Bridgeport police officer. At about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, after an attempted street robbery, Bridgeport Police Detectives confronted the 18-year-old male and 16-year-old male robbery suspects in the area of 436 Woodmont Ave., state police said.
