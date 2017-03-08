Staples to close 70 stores nationally

Staples to close 70 stores nationally

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The former Staples store on Main Street in Bridgeport, Conn., in December 2013 on the eve of its closure. On March 9, 2017, Staples announced plans to close 70 stores nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea... 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Wed BPT 8
News Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect Wed BPT 1
News Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d... Wed BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Mar 7 Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Mar 7 Steff 8
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC