Stanford rallies, edges Notre Dame 76-75 to reach Final Four
26, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. . Stanford's Kaylee Johnson attempts to drive past the defense of Notre Dame's Erin Boley during the first half of a regional final of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|11 min
|BPT
|1
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|14 min
|BPT
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC