St. Vincent's signs on to mobile app
St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport is now connecting patients to health services through the mobile app Grow Family Health Organizer, which allows users to find local doctors, make appointments and do other health-related tasks. Images courtesy of St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|13 hr
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|13 hr
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|16 hr
|BPT
|6
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D...
|Mon
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC