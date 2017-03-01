St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridg...

St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn. Dec. 4, 2014.

St. Vincent 's Medical Center is looking to the future - and planning to be in Bridgeport for years to come. Last month, St. Vincent's notified its staff a merger or sale was possible at a future date, but on Friday hospital officials said no deal is on the horizon.

