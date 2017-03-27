St. Vincent's College on Main Street in Bridgeport, Conn. Sacred...

St. Vincent's College on Main Street ...

Breaking ground for Sacred Heart UniversityaAos new Center for Healthcare Education are, from left, City of Bridgeport Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Nunn , incoming dean of the College of Nursing Mary Alice Donius, Bridgeport City Council members Tom McCarthy, AmyMarie Vizzo-Paniccia and Michelle Lyons, College of Health Professions Dean Patricia Walker, nursing student Katherine Bernatchez aAo16, occupational therapy student Lindsey Turse aAo16 MSOT, Trustee Thomas L. Rich, Vice President for Finance and Administration Michael Kinney and President John J. Petillo.

