Southern Connecticut College Fair April 5
The Southern Connecticut College Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m., at The Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The fair will give high school students the opportunity to see more than 200 colleges, universities and Gap year programs from throughout the county.
