Southern Connecticut College Fair Apr...

Southern Connecticut College Fair April 5

7 hrs ago

The Southern Connecticut College Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m., at The Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The fair will give high school students the opportunity to see more than 200 colleges, universities and Gap year programs from throughout the county.

Bridgeport, CT

