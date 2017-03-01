SHU Student Accused Of Making Up Rape Allegation Appears In Court
A Sacred Heart student accused of making false rape allegations against two other students appeared in court in Bridgeport Friday and had her case continued to April, according to the Connecticut Post. Nikki Yovino, 18, of South Setauket, N.Y. did not address the media or enter a plea, but her attorney later told reporters that she would be pleading not guilty, the Connecticut Post reported.
