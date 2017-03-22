Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of The iPhone Camera'
That's because shooting pictures with an iPhone limits his creativity, says Pisciotta, a photographer and student at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. "The iPhone tends to induce a very fine line between capturing a moment and creating an artistic photograph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask Superman. Want my opinion? Ask away. I have... (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|supergirl larose
|257
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|13 hr
|BPT
|4
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|Mar 20
|Sgt Friday
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC