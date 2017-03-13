Scales & friends will bring the magic on March 18

Music fans know Steve Scales as the percussionist extraordinaire from the Talking Heads and the artist has also recorded with the likes of The Psychedelic Furs, The Violent Femmes, Tina Turner and Yoko Ono. He's putting his skills and connections together for a special show Saturday night, March 18, at the Quick Center at Fairfield University.

