Sacred Heart University seniors Brandon Gilliam (far right) and David ...
Sacred Heart University seniors Brandon Gilliam and David Dechent-Robertin pick up leftover bagels from a campus eatery to bring to Prospect House in Bridgeport, Conn. on March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|2 hr
|Lynessa
|8
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Thu
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC