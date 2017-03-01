Runaway Tractor-Trailer Crashes After Rolling From I-95 Rest Area
A runaway tractor-trailer caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 on the Darien-Stamford border Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital, according to Connecticut State Police. State Police out of Troop G in Bridgeport responded at 1:58 p.m. to the accident scene.
