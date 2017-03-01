Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spi...

Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Downtown Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Time for Music Mash '17, WPKN 89.5-FM's annual record fair. It's expected to bring an estimated 50 dealers peddling records, CDs, collectible posters and memorabilia to downtown Bridgeport's Read's Artspace building on Saturday, March 4. "Our first event back in 2013 at what today is The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company was a big hit, and for the third consecutive year we're back in Bridgeport," said Steve di Costanzo, the station's general manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs 6 hr BPT 1
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 8 hr Lynessa 5
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... 9 hr Righty01 7
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 19 hr Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... 22 hr Tashieka 2
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month 22 hr BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Wed thegenuinephyllis 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC