Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Downtown Bridgeport
Time for Music Mash '17, WPKN 89.5-FM's annual record fair. It's expected to bring an estimated 50 dealers peddling records, CDs, collectible posters and memorabilia to downtown Bridgeport's Read's Artspace building on Saturday, March 4. "Our first event back in 2013 at what today is The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company was a big hit, and for the third consecutive year we're back in Bridgeport," said Steve di Costanzo, the station's general manager.
