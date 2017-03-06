Redding police chief joins others in support of gun permit bill
Police Chief Doug Fuchs joined dozens of police chiefs Tuesday at the state Capitol in support of a proposed bill that would give police more latitude than they now have in asking for gun permits in public. The bill would require someone carrying a gun in public to show a permit if asked by a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|3 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|7 hr
|Inspector Henderson
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|19 hr
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|20 hr
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|20 hr
|Steff
|10
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC