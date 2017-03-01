Red Cross helping Bridgeport family after fire
The American Red Cross is helping two adults and one child who were displaced after a fire on Saturday damaged their Park Street home, the organization said. The Red Cross is providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire.
