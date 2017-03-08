Red Cross helping 26 people after weekend fires
A total of 26 Fairfield County residents were being helped by the American Red Cross after fires over the weekend damaged homes in Bridgeport, Danbury and Ansonia, the agency said. The Red Cross on Sunday announced the agency was helping a family of five adults meet immediate needs after a fire broke out at about 7 a.m. at a home at 74 Eric Street in Bridgeport.
