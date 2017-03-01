Record lovers crowd WPKN's annual Music Mash
"Bridgeport is a real record town," said Jim Motavali , a longtime host at WPKN, a local, listener-supported radio station at 89.5 on the FM dial. "We used to make records here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|3 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|BPT
|5
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|10 hr
|Radio Flyer 3016
|9
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC