Record lovers crowd WPKN's annual Mus...

Record lovers crowd WPKN's annual Music Mash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

"Bridgeport is a real record town," said Jim Motavali , a longtime host at WPKN, a local, listener-supported radio station at 89.5 on the FM dial. "We used to make records here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 3 hr yidfellas v USA 5
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... 3 hr BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 3 hr BPT 1
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 3 hr BPT 5
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 10 hr Radio Flyer 3016 9
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs 14 hr spytheweb 2
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Fri BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC