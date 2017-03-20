Public school funding rally held in H...

Public school funding rally held in Hartford

13 hrs ago

On Monday March 20, 2017 a couple of state lawmakers will join parents in calling for lawmakers to better fund public schools of choice. State Senator Art Linares and State Representative Chris Rosario are going to be with parents from Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport.

