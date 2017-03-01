Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set stage for murder
Garfield Sanderson was arrested in Bridgeport on Monday, May 12, 2014 and charged with murder in the death of Jeliel Kingston. Kingston was shot in front of a Danbury night club.
