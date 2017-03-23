Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen Dirt Bike In Bridgeport
There are 1 comment on the The Weston Daily Voice story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen Dirt Bike In Bridgeport. In it, The Weston Daily Voice reports that:
Gunfire rang out during a dispute over a stolen dirt bike, injuring three males, on Sunday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post. One victim was shot in the foot and two in the abdomen during the 3:30 p.m. dispute on Trumbull Avenue, the Connecticut Post said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
|
Since: Dec 15
504
|
#1 12 hrs ago
I am wondering if the thief got shot.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC