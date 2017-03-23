Police: Three Shot During Dispute Ove...

Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen Dirt Bike In Bridgeport

Gunfire rang out during a dispute over a stolen dirt bike, injuring three males, on Sunday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post. One victim was shot in the foot and two in the abdomen during the 3:30 p.m. dispute on Trumbull Avenue, the Connecticut Post said.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

504

Stamford, CT

#1 12 hrs ago
I am wondering if the thief got shot.
Bridgeport, CT

