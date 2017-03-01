Police seek 'person of interest' in Bridgeport murder
Willard hargrove, 27, is being sought by bridgheport police as a "person of interest'' in the Feb. 24, 2017 homicide of Michael Watkins Willard hargrove, 27, is being sought by bridgheport police as a "person of interest'' in the Feb. 24, 2017 homicide of Michael Watkins Mourners gatherl at the place where Michael Watkins, 26, of Bridgeport, was found fatally shot Friday night. Feb. 25, 2017, Bridgeport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|16 hr
|Lynessa
|5
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|17 hr
|Righty01
|7
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
|Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|Wed
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC